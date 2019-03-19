Gambino crime boss' suspected killer once attempted citizen's arrest of NYC Mayor de Blasio: report

The man accused in the brazen murder of the Gambino crime family's alleged boss reportedly once attempted to make a citizen’s arrest of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Anthony Comello, 24, was arrested Saturday in New Jersey in the death of Francesco Cali, who was shot dead earlier this month in front of his Staten Island home. Cali was believed by authorities to be leading one of the country’s most powerful crime organizations in the country.

Comello reportedly told investigators he was high on marijuana during the shooting and claimed he shot the mob boss – 10 times, according to the police – because he feared for his life, though other reports suggest Comello's alleged motive may have had something to do with the mafia boss barring his niece from dating Comello.

But just a few months ago, Comello wasn't being accused of shooting alleged bad guys, instead, he was trying to arrest the top authority in New York City -- Mayor de Blasio.

Comello showed up outside city halls to protest the de Blasio’s reign and tried to make a citizen’s arrest of him, the New York Post reported, citing police sources.

Police told the newspaper that the incident was just one example of Comello’s odd behavior and stunts he took part in.

During a court appearance on Monday, the suspect wrote a string of slogans on his hand, including “MAGA Forever,” an abbreviation of President Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again.” He also had “United We Stand MAGA” written on his hand.

Cali ascended to the top spot in the Gambino family sometime around 2015, though he was never charged with a crime while leading the group.

Officials haven’t said the Gambino crime family has posted a bounty on Comello, but “the general feeling is that there’s an ‘X’ on this guy’s back,” one source told the New York Post.

“He’s going to have some issues in jail,” a high-ranking NYPD official told the Post. “Maybe there’s some guys who are wiseguys in jail who will show their allegiance to the Gambinos and say, ‘We’ll take care of this guy.’”

Fox News’ Frank Miles and the Associated Press contributed to this report.