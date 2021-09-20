Gabby Petito case: Who are Brian Laundrie's parents?

FBI agents entered the Florida home of Christopher and Roberta Laundrie on Monday after a body was found Sunday in Grand Teton National Park that matched the description of missing woman Gabby Petito.

Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé, has been reportedly missing since Sept. 14, with his parents filing a missing persons report on Sept. 17.

Who are Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie?

Christopher Laundrie, 62, and Roberta Laundrie, 55, live in North Port, Fla., according to public records. The couple have two children: Cassandra "Cassie" Laundrie, 32, and Brian, 23.

Cassie Laundrie, who spoke with ABC's "Good Morning America," may have been born in Bayport, N.Y., and Brian Laundrie met Petito in Bayport-Blue Point High School.

The Laundries own Juicer Services, a company started in 2017 that sells and services commercial juicing equipment. The Florida company registry lists Roberta Laundrie as the "registered agent" of the company, and a New York registry from 2018 lists Christopher Laundrie as CEO of the company.

The couple runs the company out of their home, which is a 10,000-square-foot property. The dates would indicate that the Laundries likely moved to Florida in 2017 as part of their business plan for their company.

Brian Laundrie and Petito moved in with his parents in 2019; the following year, they got engaged. The couple both worked at a Publix supermarket prior to their road trip.

After a body matching Petito's description was found Sunday in Wyoming, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie issued a statement through their lawyer, Steven Bertolino: "The news about Gabby Petito is heartbreaking. The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family.

The couple has otherwise largely remained quiet following the missing persons report for Petito, avoiding questions whenever they made a brief appearance outside their home. The Laundries said they picked up Brian Laundrie's Ford Mustang Tuesday from the nature reserve where the search was taking place, though they did not report him missing until police showed up at their home Friday.