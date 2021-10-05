Gabby Petito foundation announces first fundraiser

The Gabby Petito Foundation announced on its website Tuesday night that it will hold its inaugural fundraiser later this month at a venue on New York's Long Island.

The foundation was created by her parents shortly after her death and is intended to assist families with missing loved ones.

The Petito case has gripped the country after her body was discovered last month in a remote area in northwestern Wyoming. Brian Laundrie, her boyfriend, has subsequently vanished and has been on the lamb for over three weeks.

Her father, Joseph Petito, has previously thanked the media for its attention, but he also pointed out that many missing persons do not attract the same interest.

"The mission of the foundation is to address the needs of organizations who support locating missing persons and to provide aid to organizations who assist victims of domestic violence situations, through education, awareness, and prevention strategies," according to its website.

The foundation will be a registered 501 (c ) (3) organization.

"We wish to turn our personal tragedy into a positive. It is our hope that Gabby’s foundation will bring these important issues into the forefront of the public eye to the benefit of all our communities," the statement said.

The event will take place on Oct. 17 at a music venue on Patchogue, and will feature live music, a silent auction and a raffle. Admission is $20 and all proceeds will benefit the foundation. Donors can buy bracelets on the foundation's website.

