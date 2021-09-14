Gabby Petito disappearance: Florida police visit home of boyfriend, leave envelope

Police in Florida were seen dropping off a pink envelope at the home of missing Long Island woman Gabby Petito‘s boyfriend — as authorities say they’re preparing for the possibility that something "sinister" has happened to her.

Petito, 22, was last known to be in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park in late August while on a cross-country road trip in a converted van with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, who has since returned to his home in North Port, Florida.

Exclusive photos obtained by The Post show cops dropping off an envelope outside Laundrie’s home.

North Port police said they attempted to talk to Laundrie, but were rebuffed by his parents, who put them in touch with his attorney.

"We talked with his parents, who did not make him available," North Port police spokesman Josh Taylor told The Post.

Taylor denied a report that authorities had made contact with Laundrie directly.

"We would love to [talk to him]. He certainly has whatever rights he has available. We will see how it goes, we are roughly 72 hours into this," he said.

Taylor said he wasn’t aware of the envelope dropoff Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police have seized the converted van the couple had been traveling in from his home.

"It’s here at the police department. It will be processed with the FBI," Taylor said.

In a text message to The Post on Tuesday, Petito’s father, Joe, said that authorities were combing through data as part of their search for his daughter.

"I was told a lot of great work was done yesterday by the FBI, but they’re still going through a lot of data," he said. "Everyone has been amazing in helping to try to find Gabby."

Gabby’s family said they became concerned about Petito’s whereabouts after several days passed since she last contacted her mother on Aug. 25.

She was reported missing Saturday to authorities in Suffolk County, New York, where her family still lives, and North Port police are assisting with the investigation.

"We’re hopeful that she’s out there somewhere, sometimes people just don’t want to communicate so that’s certainly still a viable option but we have to prepare for something more sinister," Taylor told news station Fox 13.

Petito’s family on Monday declined to comment on her relationship with Laundrie.

"I want to keep the focus on finding [Gabby]," her father Joe told The Post amid questions about what happened to his daughter. "[Laundrie] doesn’t matter. The van [they were in] doesn’t matter."

The Post has been unable to reach Laundrie.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.