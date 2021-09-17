Gabby Petito disappearance: Brian Laundrie home in Florida will be site of another protest Friday

Concerned parents in North Port, Fla., are set Friday to protest outside of the home of Brian Laundrie – the person of interest in Gabby Petito’s disappearance – urging him to speak out and cooperate with investigators.

The demonstration planned for 5 p.m. local time comes as the family of the missing 22-year-old has made repeated pleas for Laundrie to reveal more information.

"We’re all trying to find the answer and the only person who knows it is sitting over in their house," Gabby Petito’s father, Joe, said on "Hannity" Thursday night. "You can’t have a more frustrating situation… Look where we are. Everyone’s sitting here trying to bring Gabby home and the only one who doesn’t care is the one who’s supposed to care about her the most."

Petito’s mother, father and stepparents said they have all tried to reach out to Laundrie’s parents multiple times but have not heard any response. Petito’s stepmother Tara Petito explained that Laundrie’s mother knew her son had already returned home by the time they were contacted.

"We’re asking everybody to continue looking because obviously the three people that live in that house just don’t care," Joe Petito said. "They can put whatever statement they want out. At the end of the day, they do not care. It’s as cold and as cruel as you can possibly be."

Demonstrators already rallied outside of the Laundrie home in North Port on Thursday, with one holding a sign saying "Truth always comes out!"

"We’re standing up for somebody who’s lost that's in our city, and we’re a big family in our city, in North Port. And we are definitely going to do whatever we can to help the family find this missing daughter," one protester told Fox News on Thursday.

Other protesters chanted outside the home, "Where's Gabby?"

Elsewhere in the neighborhood, a "Where is she?" was plastered onto a stop sign, according to a report.

Petito and Laundrie were traveling around the U.S. in a van when she disappeared.

Petito's last known location was Aug. 25 in Grand Teton National Park. Laundrie, meanwhile, drove back to the Florida Gulf Coast town of North Port, where their trip began, on Sept. 1, and the van was recovered by police at his family's home on Sept. 11.

