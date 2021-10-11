Gabby Petito autopsy: Wyoming coroner to give update Tuesday

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Teton County, Wyoming, coroner Brent Blue on Tuesday will hold a virtual press conference regarding the final autopsy report for deceased Gabby Petito, officials said Monday.

The FBI on Sept. 19 discovered Petito's remains at a dispersed campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest. Blue later identified the remains and ruled Petito's death a homicide in his preliminary autopsy report.

The press conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. MT and is limited to members of the press, according to a Teton County spokesperson.

The final autopsy report will likely include Petito's time and cause of death, which may help investigators determine who killed her.

Petito's parents reported her missing eight days before her remains were discovered. The 22-year-old was traveling cross-country in a Ford transit van with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, when she went missing.

Laundrie, 23, returned home to North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1 in the van without Petito, and her parents filed a missing person report on Sept. 11. Laundrie is a person of interest in the case, and his whereabouts have been unknown for weeks. His parents reported him missing to North Port, Florida, police on Sept. 17.

On Sept. 23, the FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie, accusing him of bank card fraud. Authorities alleged at the time that he used an unidentified person’s Capital One card and the personal identification number to charge or withdraw over $1,000 between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, during which time Petito was still missing.

