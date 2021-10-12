Gabby Petito autopsy: Who is Dr. Brent Blue, Teton County coroner?

The Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue is expected to address the cause and manner of death of 23-year-old Gabby Petito Tuesday afternoon, more than three weeks after the FBI found her remains at a campsite north of Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The Democratic doctor won election to the post in 2014 – his second attempt at seeking office, according to the Jackson Hole News and Guide. He defeated Russell Nelson, a forensic anthropologist and former deputy county coroner – an expert on skeletal remains.

GABBY PETITO AUTOPSY: TETON COUNTY CORONER DR. BRENT BLUE TO GIVE UPDATE TUESDAY

His primary and general election campaigns centered on the theme that the coroner job should go to someone with a medical background.

Blue maintains a board-certified family and emergency medical practice in Jackson, Wyoming, according to his bio at St. John’s Health. He completed his residency at the University of California, San Francisco, and graduated from the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

On Sept. 19, Blue’s office confirmed to Fox News Digital it had been dispatched to collect Petito’s remains from a dispersed camping site off of Spread Creek Road in the Bridger-Teton National Forest, just outside Grand Teton National Park.

Two days later, he announced homicide as the manner of Petito’s death – but further details remained scarce. Teton County officials said Blue would hold a Tuesday afternoon press conference to address Petito’s cause and manner of death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Petito’s former fiancé, Brian Laundrie, had already vanished by then. His parents reported him missing on Friday, Sept. 17, telling investigators they hadn’t seen him since Tuesday the 14th. Weeks later, family attorney Steve Bertolino said the parents actually hadn’t seen Laundrie since Monday, Sept. 13.