Ga. cops pose as construction workers to catch distracted drivers

Law enforcement officers in Georgia posed as construction workers on Wednesday to catch drivers using their phones, but perhaps not their safety belts, near a busy intersection.

Once they spotted a violator, as FOX 5 Atlanta reported, the undercover officers radioed police in nearby parking lots.

Then, those officers pulled over the drivers.

Marietta and Cobb County police wrote 141 tickets and made three arrests. Georgia state troopers wrote 29 tickets.

This sting operation is tied to a law combating distracted driving passed nearly a year ago in Georgia, and police are getting creative to make sure drivers keep to it.

Under the “Hands-Free Georgia Act,” drivers aren’t allowed to hold a phone or use any other part of their body to support the device. Violators may be fined and get points on their license.

As the news outlet reported, the first citation calls for a $50 fine and one point against a license; the fine goes up by $50, and in one-point increments, for each additional citation.

