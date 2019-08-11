Fulton County Sheriff's Deputy Troy Chisum was 'consummate public servant'

Troy Chisum had been a volunteer firefighter. A paramedic. He was a member of the West Central Special Response Team. He'd served as part of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System's Weapons of Mass Destruction/Special Response Team. And, he served on the force in Fulton County, Illinois.

“He was a great sheriff’s deputy and, on days off, he was a paramedic, running to ambulance calls,” Sheriff Jeff Standard said. “If you were in a car wreck, you’d be glad to see him show up. He had the knowledge, he always carried his medic bag with him in his car.”

So how would Standard sum up Chisum's myriad contributions? Easy: “He was the consummate public servant.”

Chisum, 39, was with the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for a little more than four years when he was dispatched on June 25 to a domestic disturbance call at the home of a man whom police, unfortunately, said they knew all too well.

“He has a history of fighting with police,” Standard said of the man, Nathan Woodring, 42. “He has disregard for society.”

“That’s why I sent four guys – two officers and two detectives,” Standard said.

The show of force didn't matter. Police say Woodring shot at Chisum, killing him, and then barricaded himself inside his home, engaging in an 18-hour standoff with police.

The sudden attack and tense siege that followed it underscored again how dangerous domestic disturbance calls, in particular, are for police officers.

“People are fighting and they’ll gang up on you,” Standard said.

It was the sheriff’s office’s first loss of life in the line of duty.

Standard cherishes the memories of the deputy whose quick steps down the hall gave him away, and who always said “I’m on it!” to any request for help – whether it was to work on civil papers, serve a warrant or help rescue a cat stuck in a tree.

“He was a fast walker, like he was going to his next mission,” Standard said.

The response to Chisum's death has been overwhelming and Standard has folders in his office bulging with letters and cards expressing sympathy.

Chisum, who left behind a wife and three daughters, often worked overtime to provide for his family. After work, he'd frequently head out to see one of his daughters play sports or just spend time with them at home.

From the time Chisum joined the sheriff’s office, Standard was impressed by the maturity Chisum displayed.

Coping with their first on-duty death, Standard said, has been “a learning curve, emotionally and professionally.”

Neighboring law enforcement agencies manned the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on the day of Chisum’s funeral so that all his colleagues could be free to attend it.

“They all stepped up to lend us a hand so we could deal with our emotions,” Standard said.

Homemade memorial flags and different works of art bearing an image of Chisum’s badge have also poured in.

A 15-year-old boy from another state made a Christmas ornament honoring Chisum that he asked to be given to the departed's wife and daughters.

Chisum’s family thanked the community in a public statement.

“To the public, he became a hero on June 25th, when he was killed in the line of duty,” they said. “To us he has always been a hero.”

The statement continued: “There are no words to describe what was taken from us. Married at 19 and loved more now than he was then. Our world will never be the same. His girls are strong and will get through this due to the strength, courage and love he instilled in us. He was the very best part of us. There is no better honor than to call him our husband and father. He is the greatest man we will ever know.”