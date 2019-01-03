Full L train shutdown in New York City no longer happening, Cuomo says, but subway commuters still unhappy

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the long-talked-about L train shutdown that would cut off subway service to troves of New Yorkers is canceled after a panel of “experts” found a “highly innovative but feasible” alternative to avoid the 15-month closure.

The L train, which connects Manhattan and Brooklyn and sees roughly 250,000 daily riders, was slated to shut down for 15 months starting April to make necessary repairs to damage caused by Superstorm Sandy in 2012. The plan has been discussed for years, and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority officially announced in 2016 that "L-mageddon" will be happening, giving residents three years to prepare for the impending difficult commute.

"There will be no shutdown," Cuomo said in a news conference Thursday.

Cuomo said that he conducted a panel of “the best experts” officials could find who recommended a “major breakthrough” new design that’s been used in European train systems.

Instead of a full shutdown, commuters will see some night and weekend closures during the tunnel renovations. Both tunnels will be operating during the day, but one of them will be shut down at night for repairs, according to Cuomo.

"It uses many new innovations that are new, frankly, to the rail industry in this country,” Cuomo said in a news conference Thursday. “…With this design, it will not be necessary to close the L train tunnel at all, which would be a phenomenal benefit to the people of New York City.”

Cuomo said the subway tunnel itself was fine, despite several sections that do need repairing. The main concern was the electrical components that came in contact with the seven million gallons of saltwater brought in from the 2012 storm.

“Saltwater and electronics do not mix,’’ said Cuomo.

The governor toured the L train tunnel with engineering experts last month and hinted there may be another alternative to a full shutdown.

“If there’s a better way of doing it, they tell us there’s a better way of doing it,” Mr. Cuomo said last month. “If there’s not a better way of doing it, they say that’s the best that it can be done.”

Thursday’s surprise announcement shocked and angered some New Yorkers.

“Waiting until the last minute to cancel the L train shutdown -- after three years of anxiety, & a lot of uproot -- just to be hailed the hero, is the single most Cuomo thing possible,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another person said: “I have been in the tunnel and the damage is a ticking time bomb. It has to be fixed and should have been done already. By not closing it peoples lives are in danger.”

“Some might be wondering why canceling the L train shutdown is a bad thing. Here is why: Tons of people moved in order to prepare, we were told this was NECESSARY post Sandy, also told that the 15 month shutdown would speed up & actually fix the mess...,” a woman tweeted. “Now, Cuomo wants to shut it down on weeknights & weekends. If you live here & use transit frequently, you know that this means the project will take YEARS. So get ready for MORE delays/service changes, my fellow NYers.”

News of the canceled shutdown gave other straphangers who didn’t move some relief.

“A.ll those gentrifiers in northern Brooklyn get a reprieve if true. Glad for the longtime residents on the L line if true,” a tweet read, while others posted GIFs showing their excitement over the cancelation.

If the original plan went through, about 15 percent of commuters were expected to take the bus, PIX11 reported. The majority of riders were then expected to travel to a different subway line.