Fugitive wanted for killing off-duty NYPD cop caught 2 decades later

A 43-year-old man wanted in the killing of an NYPD cop two decades ago was busted Friday in Florida.

Lester Pearson, who was wanted in several states, was taken into custody in Jacksonville by US Marshals and local police, authorities confirmed Sunday.

Pearson allegedly shot off-duty Officer Vincent Ling in 1999 during a dispute. Ling was left paralyzed and eventually died from his injuries.

In 2005, Pearson was picked up in Louisiana by State Police with 100 pounds of marijuana, according to the U.S. Marshals. When he was being interviewed by police, he attacked one of the officers.

Pearson was a Jacksonville area rapper, who performed as Monsta Kodi, and had gone by the name Michael Davis, according to First Coast News.

He is currently being held on $40,000 bond in Duval County, Fla., jail records show.

