Fugitive tells Connecticut police he’ll surrender if 15,000 people 'like' his wanted poster on Facebook: officers

A Connecticut fugitive told police he will surrender if 15,000 people respond to an online wanted poster on Facebook, according to the Torrington Police Department.

Torrington police said 29-year-old Jose Simms has seven arrest warrants and failed to show up for several court appearances.

Sgt. Jay Peters, with the Torrington Police Department, told Fox News two lieutenants posted on the department’s Facebook page Wednesday to detail the conditions of the fugitive's surrender. They said he contacted police through Facebook and agreed to turn himself in if the post with his wanted poster generates 15,000 “likes.”

According to the Facebook post, Simms wanted 20,000 likes, while police proposed 10,000; in the spirit of compromise, they ultimately agreed on the figure precisely between the two..

Police called the post an “interesting one” on the department’s Facebook page, saying the goal “will be difficult but is doable.”

They urged anyone with information on Simms’ whereabouts to contact the police and “save everyone from the suspense.”

They also asked people to “like” the post and share it on Facebook and other social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.

The request for “likes” was posted on the City of Torrington Police Department’s Facebook page on Wednesday morning; by 6 p.m. the post had roughly 11,000.

Said Sergeant Peter: “We get a huge amount of support from the community, and when we asked for these 'likes,' everyone started pouring in.”

“Hopefully," he said, "we can end this with his arrest and presentment before the court.”

Peters said Simms has been wanted since March 1; his outstanding warrants mostly involve domestic-type incidents, including “violation of a protective order from a family violence incident,” in a case in which polide say he "placed a child at risk or a child was injured.”

“He definitely needs to be arrested,” Peters said.