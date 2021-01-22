Fugitive extradited to Miami to face charges of kidnapping, torturing doctor with blowtorch

Authorities extradited a man to face charges of the attempted kidnapping and torture of a South Florida plastic surgeon with a blowtorch, according to reports.

Sergei Nkorina, 55, arrived in Miami on Wednesday after flying in from Spain to face charges for the attempted kidnapping in January 2019.

Authorities allege that Nkorina abducted the surgeon from the parking lot of a Walmart in Broward with the help of Justin Boccio, 35. The men allegedly grabbed the victim, blindfolded him and forced him into a van, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The men allegedly took the doctor to a storage facility, where they tied the doctor up and proceeded to beat him and burn his hands with a blowtorch, reports say.

The plot was purportedly hatched to help the two men steal tens of thousands of dollars from the doctor. The men allegedly demanded the victim’s home address and an entry code.

The doctor has not been identified, either in reporting or in court documents. He said that he told the men where to find $50,000 in his home, but the kidnappers continued to beat him and even forced him to drink alcohol, which caused him to pass out, according to reports.

Police found the doctor a day later bound inside his car outside Cheetah Gentleman’s Club in Hallandale Beach, Local 10 reported. The victim had repeatedly honked his car’s horn to draw police attention.

Authorities connected the two men to the crime using surveillance cameras at multiple locations, and they found further evidence that the men had stalked the doctor before the abduction.

The kidnappers had allegedly tried to break into the doctor’s home, but one of his family members saw the men approaching and turned on the lights, and the men fled.

Police arrested Boccio in April 2019, and he was sentenced to 11 years in prison. Nkorina had fled to Tenerife, Spain, where he is from, but he is an American citizen, allowing authorities to extradite him for trial after he was arrested by Spanish authorities.

A pre-trial detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Miami.