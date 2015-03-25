Fugitive arrested in Texas on confidence game charges; police have searched for him since 2007

San Antonio police have arrested a fugitive accused of running a long-term confidence scheme with victims in Ohio, Florida and Texas.

A department spokesman said Friday that officers captured 45-year-old David Scott Srail at a small municipal airport in San Antonio. Records show he was being held in Bexar County jail on $5,000 bond.

Police in Austin, Texas, have been searching for Srail since 2007. An arrest warrant says he repeatedly befriended his victims, convinced them to give him thousands of dollars and then absconded with the money.

One victim identified in court documents has maintained a web site detailing the accusations. She said she was recently contacted by a man who had hired Srail. She passed the information on to the police.