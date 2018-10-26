Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New York
Published

Fuel truck strikes American Airlines plane with passengers onboard at LaGuardia Airport

Kathleen Joyce
By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
close
Fuel truck hits plane at LaGuardia AirportVideo

Fuel truck hits plane at LaGuardia Airport

Fuel truck struck winglet of an American Airlines plane in New York.

A fuel truck hit the wing of an American Airline plane with nearly 200 passengers onboard at LaGuardia Airport on Friday.

Flight 1249 was slated to travel to Miami and had 172 passengers and five crew members onboard, WABC-TV reported. The fuel truck clipped the plane's wing at the airport's Terminal B at around 6:51 a.m. ET Friday.

There were no injuries immediately reported following the incident.

American Airlines told Fox News in a statement that the passengers were moved to a different aircraft as the company's maintenance team evaluated the damage. The airline said the flight will depart shortly.

"A fuel truck made contact with the winglet of an aircraft that was still at the gate," American Airlines told Fox News. "We moved passengers to a different aircraft [flight is about to depart] as our maintenance team evaluates/fixes the damage."

Kathleen Joyce is a breaking/trending news producer for FoxNews.com. You can follow her at @Kathleen_Joyce8 on Twitter.