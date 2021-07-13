Michigan interstate explosion: Dashboard camera captures fuel tanker erupting into flames

A dashboard camera captured a fuel tanker crash and subsequently bursting into flames Monday on I-75 in Troy, Michigan.

Authorities responded to calls of "a tanker truck that struck the center median wall of northbound I-75 near the Big Beaver Road overpass," the Troy Police Department wrote in a Facebook post describing the incident.

"The tanker truck immediately caught fire after striking the concrete barrier. The driver of the tanker truck, a 46-year-old male from Saint Clair, MI was able to escape the truck cab," the post continued.

The department posted footage of the incident taken from the dashboard camera of a vehicle driving by at the time.

The driver was transported to Detroit Medical Center with minor injuries. No other victims were reported.

Authorities closed the interstate as the tanker, which was filled with 14,000 gallons of gasoline at the time of the crash, burned for nearly two hours while the fire department worked to extinguish the flames, police said.

The Troy Fire Department and Troy Police Department are looking into the incident in an ongoing investigation, authorities confirmed to Fox News on Tuesday.