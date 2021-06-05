Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC
Published

Frontier Airlines plane overshoots runway at Reagan airport near D.C., comes to a stop in the grass

No injuries were reported after the flight arrived from Denver

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
A Frontier Airlines flight overshot the runway at Reagan International Airport near Washington, D.C., on Friday night before coming to a stop in a grassy area, according to reports. 

Frontier Flight 538 from Denver landed at 10:30 p.m. ET, according to FOX 5 in D.C. No injuries were reported. 

A Twitter user who claimed to be a passenger on the flight told WJLA-TV that the "plane Descended really fast, didn’t touch wheels to the runway until halfway down, two jarring sounds/bumps, a swerve into the grass where we dropped and stopped."

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement that the Airbus 320 landed safely before coming to a stop and passengers will be bused to the terminal.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement that the Airbus A320 landed safely before coming to a stop and passengers would be bused to the terminal, according to WJLA

One passenger tweeted the buses arrived after passengers remained on the plane for about an hour. 

"Finally got off #Frontier at DCA so we legit were completely in the grass," Dasha Afanaseva tweeted. "This is the craziest thing!"

The runway was temporarily shut down so crews could assess the situation, FOX 5 reported. 

