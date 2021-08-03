Expand / Collapse search
Published

Frontier Airlines passenger seen duct-taped to seat after allegedly targeting flight attendants, report says

Maxwell Berry accused of punching flight attendant, groping two others

By Greg Norman | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 3

A photograph has emerged of a man being duct-taped to a seat on a Frontier Airlines flight after he allegedly punched a male flight attendant and inappropriately touched two female flight attendants, reports say. 

"During a flight from Philadelphia to Miami on July 31, a passenger made inappropriate physical contact with a flight attendant and subsequently physically assaulted another flight attendant," Frontier Airlines said in a statement. "As a result, the passenger needed to be restrained until the flight landed in Miami and law enforcement arrived." 

Maxwell Berry, 22, of Ohio, is now facing three counts of battery after being taken into custody Saturday in Miami, according to ABC6

While on the flight, Berry brushed an empty cup along the backside of a flight attendant and came out of the bathroom shirtless after spilling a drink on his clothing, ABC6 reported, citing police. 

After staff helped Berry get another shirt from his luggage, he then is accused by police of groping the chests of female flight attendants before punching a male one in the face who had been called over to monitor him, ABC6 added. 

"He was starting to get aggressive and basically attacked the male flight attendant," passenger Alfredo Rivera told the station, capturing an image later purportedly showing Berry being duct-taped to a seat. 

