Frontier Airlines plane emergency lands in North Carolina following odor-related event

A Frontier Airlines aircraft made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) in North Carolina Saturday out of an abundance of caution after an odor-related incident.

"Earlier today, Frontier Airlines Flight 1159 from Norfolk to Orlando experienced a fume/odor event. Out of an abundance of caution, the aircraft diverted to Raleigh-Durham, and both passengers and crew exited the aircraft via evacuation slides," a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines told Fox News.

The spokesperson added that no injuries to passengers or crew were reported and there was no indication of a fire aboard the aircraft.

"All passengers are safely inside the airport terminal, and the airline is in the process of finalizing arrangements to get them to their final destinations," the spokesperson added.

RDU did not respond to Fox News' request for comment in time for publication.

Frontier Airlines flights have repeatedly made headlines in recent months for various incidents.

In March, a Frontier Airlines flight from Miami to New York was canceled after "a large group of passengers repeatedly refused to comply" with the FAA’s mask ordinances, though some passengers on the plane alleged the "large group" was one baby.

In July, a wild brawl erupted on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia when a passenger reportedly complained to another that he was taking too long to remove his luggage from the overhead bins.

In August, images emerged of a man being taped to a seat on a Frontier Airlines flight after he allegedly punched a male flight attendant and inappropriately touched two female flight attendants.

