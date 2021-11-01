Friend of California missing woman: 'She was a real friend, a friend you can depend on'

The friend of a California missing woman is describing her as a "real friend" and someone "you can depend on."

Natalie John, a long-time friend of Heidi Planck, who went missing on Oct. 17, told Fox News in an interview that she is a "sweet soul."

"Heidi is generous," said John. "Heidi is beautiful on the inside and on the outside also."

Planck, 39, went missing after leaving her son's football game that she attending with her ex-husband, Jim Wayne, on Oct. 17.

John said Planck is the type of person who will give her friends a ride if they need one.

"If you need a ride, if you're stuck somewhere or you need a ride, she'll come get you, or you need a ride to go somewhere, she'll take you there," John said. "You know, she's extremely smart and, you know, just a very good human person, but you know, you have a lot of friends. Heidi was not one of those friends. She was a real friend, a friend you can depend on."

John said she has been friends with Planck since around 2008.

When John first heard that Planck was missing, she couldn't believe it.

"It was shocking and it took me a few hours to digest it and I couldn't believe it. I was just lost for words," John said.

However, John said that she quickly went into action and began coordinating with friends to find Heidi.

"I went into action right away. I contacted all of our friends, all of the friends she knew," John said. "It's heartbreaking, but we got moving."

John told Fox News she wants Planck to know that she's not giving up on the search.

"We're not going to give up until we can hold you, we can hug you," John said. "We love you, Heidi."

"I want you to know that you have so many friends that love you. Friends that we've never met, that we've met now and we all will be friends. We're kind of stuck together in this. But we all love you. We're rooting for you. We want to see you," John said.

"She left our son's football game early," Wayne told Fox News. "But she left early, and we really haven't seen or talked to her since."

Since then, Wayne said Planck hasn't made contact with her work, family, or friends.

"Nothing. I mean, no contact at all," Wayne said. "No contact with her work, her friends, co-workers, family. Our 10-year-old-son, his birthday is next week that we share."

Wayne said that Planck's dog was found at an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles with none of her belongings.

The Los Angeles Police Department said that Planck was last seen in Downey, California.

Planck has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.