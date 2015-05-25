Expand / Collapse search
TERROR
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

French interior minister meets with Google, Facebook, Twitter about online propaganda

By | Associated Press
    Google Senior Vice President of Communication Rachel Whetstone, left, greets French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve upon his arrival at Google headquarters Friday, Feb. 20, 2015, in Mountain View, Calif.

    French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve, right, gestures during a meeting with Google executives Friday, Feb. 20, 2015, at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.

    French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve gestures during a meeting with Google executives Friday, Feb. 20, 2015, at Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif.

SAN FRANCISCO – The French interior minister is meeting with representatives from Google, Facebook and Twitter to encourage them to join the European Union in its fight against propaganda disseminated online by terrorist groups.

French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve is spending Friday in the San Francisco Bay Area.

He is calling for better coordination in the fight against online "terrorist propaganda," asking Internet firms to cooperate against extremism.

On Jan. 7, two gunmen killed 12 people and injured 11 more during an attack on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris. A third gunman killed a policewoman Jan. 8 and then killed four more people a day later after taking hostages at a kosher supermarket in Paris. Police killed the three gunmen in two separate shootouts Jan. 9