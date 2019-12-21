Freight train cars derail into the Potomac River near Harpers Ferry in West Virginia

Two empty freight cars plunged into the Potomac River early Saturday morning following a derailment on a bridge near Harpers Ferry in West Virginia, officials said.

The accident could be seen from downtown Harpers Ferry, WTOP.com reported.

No one was injured. The conductor was the only person on board, Washington County Division of Emergency Services reported.

The CSX freight train was heading towards Maryland when it derailed around 2:46 a.m., authorities said.

“Two of the five cars slid into the Potomac River,” CSX Transportation said early Saturday. “All five cars were empty and there were no hazardous materials involved and no injuries as a result of the derailment. CSX appreciates the swift response of the West Virginia and Maryland first responders.”

The number of derailed cars went up to 7 later in the day.

The National Park Service in Harpers Ferry reported that the walking path across the Potomac, which is part of the bridge, has been closed due to the accident, WTOP reported.

The cause of the derailment was under investigation.