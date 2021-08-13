Expand / Collapse search
Fred prompts Tropical Storm Warning for Florida Keys as it approaches the US

Some parts of Florida could get up to 10 inches of rain

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the Florida Keys on Friday as Fred is moving along the northern coast of Cuba.  

Fred, which is currently a tropical depression, is expected to approach the Florida Keys on Saturday and then head near the west coast of Florida on Sunday.  

The main threat from Fred will be heavy rain.  

Current forecast models for Tropical Depression Fred. (Fox News)

FRED BECOMES TROPICAL DEPRESSION, BUT THESE AREAS SHOULD MONITOR ITS TRACK 

Through Monday, 3 to 7 inches of rain is anticipated across the Keys, southern and Central Florida, while isolated areas could receive up to 10 inches.  

Otherwise, a widespread heat wave continues to affect much of the U.S.  

Expected rainfall totals through Monday. (Fox News)

From the Northwest to the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect.  

Along much of the I-95 Corridor heat indices are expected to top 100 degrees. 

