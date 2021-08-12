Fred becomes tropical depression, but these areas should monitor its track

Tropical depression Fred has weakened overnight and will move along the northern coast of Cuba, but should remain relatively weak due to continued land disruption.

The center of Fred will then be near the Florida Keys on Saturday morning before moving along Florida’s west coast and the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

While Fred will remain weak and disrupted through Saturday morning, if it moves far enough into the eastern Gulf of Mexico there would be a brief opportunity for some strengthening.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST BRACES FOR ANOTHER MULTIDAY HEAT WAVE

The official National Hurricane Center forecast keeps Fred a tropical storm. Confidence in the weekend track will depend heavily on how the next 48 hours play out across Hispaniola and Cuba, but for now, Florida and the northeastern Gulf should monitor forecast updates through Monday morning.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remain in effect across Northern California and the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle and Portland, which won’t help firefighters battling 100 large fires in the West. Heat stays in place through Saturday there.

Heat Warnings and Advisories are also widespread from the Plains to the Mississippi River Valley and Midwest. Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect through Friday for the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, including Philadelphia and NYC.

Severe thunderstorms tore through the Midwest and Great Lakes yesterday. More of the same on the way today from the Midwest, across the Great Lakes and into parts of the Northeast.