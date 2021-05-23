Fox News spots migrant group running across southern border into US

Fox News Flight Team captured a group of about 40 migrants rushing the southern border into La Joya, Texas on Sunday in an exclusive video.

A single border agent was seen chasing the group of mostly men on foot, some scaling fences and stumbling over narrow streams to escape detainment. Another agent chased the group in his vehicle but was widely outnumbered.

About 15 to 20 of the migrants were taken into custody as the other half assumedly managed to flee. Two migrants on the run appeared to be handcuffed together, giving off the impression of being in custody prior to the chase.

KAMALA HARRIS HAS GONE 60 DAYS WITHOUT A NEWS CONFERENCE SINCE BEING TAPPED FOR BORDER CRISIS ROLE

A separate group of 53 migrants decided to turn themselves in to border patrol on Sunday instead of running. The migrants reportedly came from areas of Romania, Venezuela, Guatemala and Honduras.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told Fox News resources are being sent down to the border to provide aid for overwhelmed border agents. The governor expressed his ongoing concern for the looming drug crisis on "Sunday Morning Futures."

"The Texas Department of Public Safety patrols the border every single day and they’ve seen an 800% increase in the amount of fentanyl coming across the border," he said. "They’ve seized, this year, enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman and child in the entire state of New York."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas DPS also detained a migrant Friday night with 16 guns in his possession with assumed intentions to smuggle the collection back into Mexico.