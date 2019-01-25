FOX NEWS FIRST: Shutdown pressure mounts as workers again prepare to go without pay, Trump weighs options

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

TRUMP MULLS THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY OPTION: President Trump is considering the option of declaring a national emergency to force the construction of his border wall and the partial government shutdown, a White House adviser told Fox News ... In an interview with Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle" Thursday night, Mercedes Schlapp, the White House director of strategic communications, said it is clear Congress will not come up with a solution to effectively address the illegal entry at the border and that the president is “seriously considering other options,” which include declaring a national emergency.

The White House has reportedly begun drafting a proclamation to declare the emergency and found the funds to construct the barrier. The move – all but certain to draw a legal fight -- could, in theory, allow the president to circumvent Congress and end the budget stalemate. Trump has said he wants $5.7 billion for the project.

News of Trump's possible national emergency declaration comes as the Senate on Thursday rejected dueling Democratic and GOP proposals to end the ongoing partial government shutdown. The impasse, now entering its 35th day, is the longest in U.S. history, and approximately 800,000 federal workers on Friday will miss another paycheck.

After the bills failed in the Senate, White House signaled that a "large down payment" on border wall funding would be enough to end the shutdown. They even suggested that Trump would request less than $5.7 billion for the wall. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has rejected any kind of funding for a wall, dismissed the proposal as a nonstarter.

Pelosi has canceled Friday session of Congress and sent lawmakers home for a “three-day weekend,” drawing outrage from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Still, the pressure on both parties will continue to mount as federal workers continue to go without pay.

TRUMP ATTEMPTS TO CLARIFY ROSS' REMARKS: Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross sparked a firestorm Thursday when he suggested federal workers needing assistance for food during the partial government shutdown should take out a loan ... In an interview on CNBC, Ross, one of the richest people in Trump's Cabinet, was asked to comment on reports that some of the federal workers currently not receiving paychecks are going to homeless shelters to get food.

"Well, I know they are and I don't really quite understand why," he said. "The obligations that they would undertake, say borrowing from a bank or a credit union, are in effect federally guaranteed. So the 30 days of pay that some people will be out — there's no real reason why they shouldn't be able to get a loan against it."

Ross' comments were immediately criticized as insensitive. Trump attempted to clarify the remarks by telling reporters, "Local people know who they are when they go for groceries and everything else,” the president told reporters. “I think what Wilbur was trying to say is that they will work along. I know banks are working along.”

Trump was alluding to several banks helping customers who are struggling financially as a result of the shutdown.

JARRETT: EVIDENCE OF FBI, DOJ MISCONDUCT AGAINST TRUMP IS CLEAR - According to testimony in newly confirmed congressional transcripts, the chances of securing a 2016 surveillance warrant for Trump campaign aide Carter Page were only "50/50" without the controversial and discredited anti-Trump "dossier" ... The newly uncovered testimony, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett says, proves that FBI and Justice Department officials abused their power in obtaining warrants and moving forward with an investigation of President Trump, conducted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

In an op-ed on FoxNews.com, Jarrett writes: "The plain truth is that the spying on Page should never have occurred. Information gathered by the spying was eventually turned over to Mueller, who is investigating allegations that the Trump campaign -- or perhaps Trump himself -- may have worked with Russia to help Trump win the presidential election."

DEMOCRATS FRET OVER VENEZUELA: Venezuela is in political chaos after opposition leader Juan Guaido temporarily assumed presidential powers in a bid to unseat dictator Nicolas Maduro, whose powerful loyalists went on the offensive Thursday in support of the embattled leader ... President Trump on Wednesday announced the United States officially recognizes Guaidó as the country's interim president, escalating tension with Maduro. Guaido has disappeared from view since being sworn in before tens of thousands of cheering supporters to uphold the constitution and rid Venezuela of Maduro's dictatorship, and his whereabouts remained shrouded in mystery.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent and self-described Democratic socialist, acknowledged Thursday that the "economy is a disaster" in Venezuela -- but he cautioned against U.S. involvement in that county's affairs and condemned what he called "inappropriate" past interventions. Meanwhile, far-left Minnesota Democratic freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted Thursday, without evidence, that President Trump has personally engaged in "efforts to install a far right opposition [that] will only incite violence and further destabilize the region" and that "a US backed coup in Venezuela is not a solution to the dire issues they face."



1971: Charles Manson and three women followers are convicted in Los Angeles of murder and conspiracy in the 1969 slayings of seven people, including actress Sharon Tate.

1961: President John F. Kennedy holds the first presidential news conference to be carried live on radio and television.

1915: America's first official transcontinental telephone call takes place as Alexander Graham Bell, who is in New York, speaks to his former assistant, Thomas Watson, who is in San Francisco, over a line set up by American Telephone & Telegraph.

