FOX NEWS FIRST: Pelosi-Trump feud overshadows shutdown's victims; proof that the Mueller probe is a 'hoax'

Developing now, Friday, Jan. 18, 2019

SHUTDOWN TIT FOR TAT: The government workers who are not receiving paychecks are not the focus of the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Neither are the government services that have been affected, nor the national parks and museums that have been closed amid the standoff. President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi - and their political game of tit for tat - are now front and center.

Trump on Thursday abruptly denied military aircraft to Pelosi for a seven-day foreign trip just minutes before the congressional delegation was set to depart, a stunning decision that followed her call to delay Trump’s scheduled State of the Union address amid the government shutdown.

"In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate,” Trump wrote in his letter to Pelosi. "I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown."

Trump also canceled the U.S. delegation's planned trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., ripped both leaders in a series of tweets, telling Trump that "one sophomoric response does not deserve another." This much is certain: Both sides remain as far apart as ever in the dispute over funding for Trump's long-promised border wall. Furloughed government workers are likely praying for some adults in government to stand up -- and sit down at the negotiating table.

GREGG JARRETT: MUELLER'S INVESTIGATION A 'HOAX FROM THE OUTSET' - Critics of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation have long argued that it has no basis. The salacious anti-Trump dossier by former British spy Christopher Steele that launched the investigation has been discredited, they argue. Newly confirmed congressional testimony from former Justice Department official Bruce Ohr proves that the DOJ -- and members of Mueller's team -- were aware of Steele's anti-Trump bias.

In an op-ed for FoxNews.com, Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett argues that Mueller should have investigated officials at the DOJ for their ties to the dossier. Instead, he hired them for his team. "The integrity of Mueller’s special counsel team has been compromised. The credibility of any forthcoming report should be viewed through the lens of deep skepticism," Jarrett writes.

THE CARAVAN IS COMING: Approximately 1,000 Central American migrants in the newest caravan have begun the process of crossing into Mexico from Guatemala, a Mexican immigration official stationed at the border between the two countries told Fox News on Thursday night ... A new process instituted by Mexico means that migrants will have to wait five days for their paperwork to be processed before entering the country. The new system is meant to keep things orderly after the last caravan rushed the border via the Suchiate River at the Guatemalan border city of Tecún Umán. Members of the caravan are staying in Guatemalan shelters and camping out in a nearby park. However, officials are planning to open a shelter on the Mexican side of the border Saturday to house migrants until they are allowed to enter the country.

A rape suspect, a radio show host, and an immigration rights group linked to organizing Central American caravans

TALKS RESUME IN L.A. TEACHERS STRIKE: A new round of contract negotiations started Thursday between Los Angeles school district officials and a teachers union as thousands of educators picketed in the rain ... The announcement that the two sides would sit down for the first time in nearly a week didn't indicate whether any new contract offers would be on the table. Union officials tempered expectations. "After 21 months of negotiations I think it would be an unrealistic expectation to say that this is going to be over after today because there are hard issues to work through," said Alex Caputo-Pearl, president of United Teachers Los Angeles.

Talks between both sides broke off last week, sending tens of thousands of teachers to picket lines. Clashes over pay, class sizes and support-staff levels in the district with 640,000 students are at the center of Los Angeles' first teachers strike in 30 years.

The Los Angeles teachers strike: What to know

THE SOUNDBITE

OCASIO-CORTEZ A DEM KINGMAKER? - "They’re all going to have to kiss Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s ring. When they’re running for president, in one way or another, they’re going to kiss the ring. And she’s only been in town for seven days. That’s pretty amazing." – Laura Ingraham, on "The Ingraham Angle," on the sudden growing power of freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in the Democratic Party. WATCH

