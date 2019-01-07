FOX NEWS FIRST: No end in sight for shutdown; Factually 'clumsy' Ocasio-Cortez attacks Trump for 'lies'

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019

Weekend talks to end the government shutdown show little progress as President Trump stands firm by his demand for a border wall, and in a concession to Democrats, supports building it with steel instead of concrete

Representatives from the U.S. and China are scheduled to start two days of talks on Monday to settle trade and economic disputes

In a TV interview Sunday night, freshman congresswoman - and rising Democratic star - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls herself a 'radical' and slams President Trump's 'lies' on immigration

'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Green Book' are big winners at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday night as the awards show mostly steers clear of politics. However, 'Vice' star Christian Bale bashes for former Vice President Dick Cheney and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in his Gold Globe acceptance speech

THE LEAD STORY – SHUTDOWN APPROACHES WEEK 3: President Trump and Democrats appeared to be as far apart as ever on the border wall as little progress appeared to be made during weekend talks and the partial government shutdown approached its third week ... After Trump and Vice President Mike Pence wrapped up separate meetings on border security and the ongoing partial federal government shutdown on Sunday, the president offered his strongest endorsement yet of a proposal to build a steel wall, rather than a concrete barrier, at the southern border. "They don't like concrete, so we'll give them steel," Trump told reporters after returning to the White House from a meeting with his advisers at Camp David.

The president framed his new pitch for a steel wall as a concession to Democrats to move negotiations along, as the shutdown entered its 16th day. Meanwhile, Democrats published the full text of several spending bills to reopen the government on Sunday that the White House and Senate Republicans have long said have no chance of becoming law because they do not include any funding for a wall of any kind. - Reported by Gregg Re

U.S.-CHINA HOPING TO BRIDGE TRADE DIVIDE: Officials from the U.S. and China are set to meet for two days, starting Monday, in Beijing, marking the first time the countries have held talks since President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed early last month to postpone further levies for 90 days in an effort to negotiate a deal ... The U.S. trade delegation led by Deputy Trade Representative Jeffrey Gerrish will visit China on Monday and Tuesday, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce, and the two sides are working to resolve disputes on trade and other economic issues.

Trump said Sunday that China's weakening economy is an incentive for officials to want to reach a trade deal. “The tariffs have absolutely hurt China very badly,” Trump told reporters outside the White House. “I think China wants to get it resolved."

These U.S. companies blame Trump's trade war for hurting sales

'CALL ME A RADICAL': Rising Democratic star Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., told CBS News' “60 Minutes” in an interview broadcast Sunday that she is “a radical” who wants to use her newfound position in Congress to make new progressive laws in America ... “If that’s what radical means, then call me a radical,” Ocasio-Cortez said, when questioned about her “radical agenda.” She also responded to critics who have pointed out factual errors in some of her tweets. "I think that there's a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually and semantically correct than about being morally right... Whenever I make a mistake. I say, 'Okay, this was clumsy,' and then I restate what my point was. But it's-- it's not the same thing as-- as the president lying about immigrants. It's not the same thing, at all." - Reported by Frank Miles

THEY ARE THE CHAMPIONS: “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Green Book” won big at the 76 Annual Golden Globe Awards Sunday in a night that broke from other award shows of its type to avoid politics and keep the jokes above the belt with comedy that tried its best to stay positive ... "Bohemian Rhapsody” took home the award for best drama while “Green Book” beat tough contenders to win best musical or comedy, putting them both in a fine position to win an Academy Award later in the year.

Politics were largely absent from the Andy Samberg and Sandra-Oh-led ceremony Sunday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, before Christian Bale took the stage for winning best actor in a musical or comedy for his lead performance in Adam McKay's "Vice." The critically acclaimed British actor said he was "cornering the market on charisma-free a------s ... What do we think, Mitch McConnell next?" "Thank you for Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role," Bale concluded.

List of Golden Globes 2019 winners

THE AMERICAN DREAM - OR NIGHTMARE? - "They [Democrats] agree that we need border security. They just are unwilling to let this president win. And I think at some point they have to decide that they care more about Americans than fighting the president. And so far we haven’t seen a willingness on their side to fully do that." – White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, on "FOX News Sunday" on whether President Trump is willing to continue the government shutdown over the border wall for months, or even years. WATCH



Joe diGenova: 'Cardinal' James Comey -- The man who destroyed the FBI.

Milky Way will collide with nearby galaxy, hurtling solar system into space, report says.

Fiji Water girl photobomber steals spotlight on Golden Globes red carpet.



U.S. economy is 'best I've ever seen,' could regenerate itself on another level, Sen. Richard Shelby says.

Pilots union urges Trump to end shutdown.

Disneyland raising prices, cheapest daily ticket over $100.

Starboard buys stake in Dollar Tree, seeks sale of Family Dollar: Report.

10 business techs for entrepreneurs at Consumer Electronics Show 2019.

2004: President George W. Bush proposes legal status, at least temporarily, for millions of immigrants improperly working in the U.S.

1999: For the second time in history, an impeached American president goes on trial before the Senate. (President Bill Clinton faced charges of perjury and obstruction of justice; he would be acquitted.)

1789: America holds its first presidential election as voters choose electors who, a month later, select George Washington to be the nation's first chief executive.

