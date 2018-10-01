FOX NEWS FIRST: Dems threaten more Kavanaugh probes, even if confirmed; Comey blasts FBI investigation deadline

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.



Developing now, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018

Democrats are threatening to investigate Brett Kavanaugh if he is confirmed for the Supreme Court and they take control of the House in the midterm elections

Fired FBI Director James Comey blasted the deadline imposed on the bureau's investigation of Kavanaugh's background in a New York Times op-ed published on Sunday

ICYMI: Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Trump, revealed in an interview that she was a victim of sexual assault

The United States and Canada reached a trade deal with Mexico to update NAFTA late Sunday night

Calif. Gov. Jerry Brown has signed the nation's toughest net neutrality law, prompting a lawsuit from the Justice Department

THE LEAD STORY - DEMOCRATS WON'T MAKE IT EASY FOR KAVANAUGH: Democratic lawmakers ratcheted up their threats against Brett Kavanaugh as the FBI investigates his background, vowing to conduct more probes if he is confirmed for the Supreme Court and if they take control of the House ... "If he is on the Supreme Court and the Senate hasn’t investigated, then the House will have to," Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said on ABC's "This Week." Nadler added that the House would investigate if lawmakers felt the FBI investigation wasn't thorough. “We would have to investigate any credible allegations certainly of perjury and other things that haven’t properly been looked into before," he said.

Nadler likely would chair the committee if Democrats regain control of the House. Democrats have complained about the weeklong deadline imposed on the FBI to look into sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh and limited scope of the investigation. They also have been threatening to impeach Kavanaugh if he is confirmed for the high court.

COMEY WEIGHS IN ON KAVANAUGH: Former FBI Director James Comey criticized the time frame of the bureau's ongoing review into Brett Kavanaugh's background Sunday, writing in a New York Times op-ed that "it is idiotic to put a shot clock on the FBI" ... Comey, who was fired by President Trump in May 2017, conceded that an investigation that must be wrapped up by Friday was better than no investigation at all. But he also wrote that "the process is deeply flawed, and apparently designed to thwart the fact-gathering process." "If truth were the only goal, there would be no clock, and the investigation wouldn’t have been sought after the Senate Judiciary Committee already endorsed the nominee," Comey wrote.

ICYMI: KELLYANNE CONWAY'S REVELATION: An emotional Kellyanne Conway came forward Sunday and stated that she is a victim of sexual assault ... The revelation by Conway, counselor to President Trump, came during a tense back-and-forth with journalist Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” while Conway defended the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. “I feel very empathetic, frankly, for victims of sexual assault and sexual harassment and rape,” Conway said. “I’m a victim of sexual assault.” Conway then went on to address the women who confronted Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., on Friday after he said he would vote to pass Kavanaugh through the judiciary panel. "I want those women who were sexually assaulted the other day who were confronting Jeff Flake, God bless them, but go blame the perpetrator,” she said. “That's who is responsible for the sexual assaults, the people who commit them.”

THREE'S COMPANY: The United States and Canada confirmed Sunday they had reached a deal on a "new, modernized trade agreement," which is designed to replace the 1994 NAFTA pact ... In a joint statement the two nations said the new deal would be called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said following a cabinet meeting, "It's a good day for Canada." Trudeau plans to address the media on the deal on Monday.

Stock futures climb as U.S., Canada confirm new trade deal

CALIFORNIA AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CLASH AGAIN: California Gov. Jerry Brown signed the nation's toughest net neutrality measure Sunday, requiring internet providers to maintain a level playing field online. The move prompted an immediate lawsuit by the Trump administration ... Advocates of net neutrality hope the new law in the home of the global technology industry will have national implications by pushing Congress to enact national net neutrality rules or encouraging other states to follow suit. But the U.S. Department of Justice wants to stop the law in its tracks, arguing that it creates burdensome, anti-consumer requirements that go against the federal government's approach of deregulating the Internet.

AS SEEN ON FOX NEWS WEEKEND

A SAD, PATHETIC SPECTACLE: "This is about people desperate to win at all costs [and] take a man and his family down, no problem. It's the battle of the hypocrites." – Judge Jeanine Pirro, in her "Opening Statement" on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," slamming hypocrisy among Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee at last Thursday's hearing featuring Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser, Christine Blasey Ford. WATCH

IN KANYE WE TRUST: "This is an amazingly profound cultural moment. [West] has been blazing this trail, saying it's OK to think freely. It's OK to oppose the status quo." – Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, on "FOX & Friends," praising Kanye West for his pro-Trump speech made at the end of his "Saturday Night Live" appearance over the weekend. WATCH

TRENDING

McDonald's employee accused of putting peroxide-based cleaner in cop's drink.

Restaurant where anti-Kavanaugh protesters disrupted Ted Cruz's dinner hires security.

Tiebreak games needed to settle NL Central, NL West races.

THE SWAMP

Reporter's Notebook: Amid Kavanaugh drama, Trump quietly signs bill to avert government shutdown.

Trump's tax returns will be target of Democrats' probe if they win House in midterms.

Dem Fla. gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum staffer fired after calling for Trump's execution, wearing shirt deriding pro-Trump states.

ACROSS THE NATION

Manhunt: Tennessee man accused of murder, other charges, is on the loose

North Carolina's first alligator hunt in 40 years to end without kill.

Massive car explosion kills three, rips vehicle 'in half.'

WORLD

Iran Guard launches missiles into Syria over parade attack.

At least 840 confirmed dead after tsunami devastates Indonesia, burials begin.

Trump's new strategy 'is working,' Afghan leader says.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Trade deals, Fed speakers and jobs headline the week ahead.

Big U.S. banks face increase in attempted cyberattacks.

ICYMI: Tesla's Elon Musk, SEC settle fraud charges.

Paris Auto show highlights electric SUVs, yet diesel lives on.

Brent oil near four-year high ahead of Iran sanctions.

California becomes first state to require women on corporate boards.

FOX NEWS OPINION

Newt Gingrich: Blue wave of liberal cash from California and New York flooding Georgia governor's race.

Salena Zito: Blue wave election? If it happens, it will start here.

Christian Whiton: 'The Simpsons' turns 30 -- a big milestone for Gen X and America.

HOLLYWOOD SQUARED

Serena Williams goes topless, sings 'I Touch Myself' in breast cancer awareness video.

Willie Nelson debuts new song 'Vote 'Em Out' at concert supporting Beto O'Rourke.

Kanye West promises a return to 'SNL' in 2018 following controversial pro-Trump speech.

DID YOU HEAR ABOUT THIS?

Sausage-screaming videos are viral new trend.

Huge shark swims by scientists in Atlantic as they discover colorful new fish.

Deaths of 'zombie' raccoons continue in New York City's Central Park.

#OnThisDay

2017: A gunman opens fire from a room at the Mandalay Bay casino hotel in Las Vegas on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans at a concert below, leaving 58 people dead and more than 800 injured in the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history; the gunman, Stephen Craig Paddock, kills himself before officers arrive.

1964: The Free Speech Movement begins at the University of California, Berkeley.

1957: The motto "In God We Trust" begins appearing on U.S. paper currency.

1937: Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black delivers a radio address in which he acknowledges being a former member of the Ku Klux Klan, but says he had dropped out of the organization before becoming a U.S. senator.

