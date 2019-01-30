FOX NEWS FIRST: Dem division over health care for all; One Democrat's 2020 campaign already may be in trouble

Welcome to Fox News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019

DISSENSION AMONG DEMS? - Despite criticism by some Democrats of the "Medicare for all" plan embraced by 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez insists his party is united ... In an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier on "Special Report," Perez said there is "no philosophical debate" among Democrats that universal health care is necessary. However, he conceded there is no consensus on how to achieve that goal. "The Democratic primary will have a debate about how do we get from 90 percent coverage to 100 percent coverage," Perez said. "There are some who advocate for 'Medicare for All,' there are some who will advocate for a market-based approach."

Perez's comments came one day after Sen. Harris, D-Calif., turned heads at a town hall event by embracing a "Medicare for All" plan that would eliminate not only the private health insurance industry, but also hospital waiting times. While freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., threw her support behind Harris' plan, former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, a lifelong Democrat who is seriously considering running a run for president as an independent, called the proposal unrealistic and un-American. Some critics have warned that the emergence of Harris and Ocasio-Cortez shows that Democrats are shifting too far left and risk alienating moderates and independent voters.

SOME GOP ADVICE TO PELOSI: House Minority Whip Steve Scalise told Fox News' "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on Tuesday that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi needs to change her tone and start making "credible" compromises to avert another government shutdown over border wall funding ... "Nancy Pelosi said she wouldn't negotiate during the shutdown. OK, now the shutdown is over for the time being," Scalise told Cavuto. "Will she finally start be willing to put a dollar amount on the table, to say how much is she willing to put together to support securing the border?"

Pelosi, D-Calif., on Monday invited President Trump to deliver the State of the Union address on Feb. 5, after refusing to allow him to appear in the House chambers during the partial government shutdown. On Friday, both chambers of Congress passed a short-term spending bill to reopen the government through Feb. 15 -- but it includes no funding for a border wall.

FOX BUSINESS EXCLUSIVE - VENEZUELA'S OPPOSITION LEADER: 'WE'RE WAKING UP FROM A NIGHTMARE': Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, in an exclusive interview with Fox Business’ Trish Regan, said he hopes the transition to democracy happens as soon as possible to end the country’s last chapter as a socialist state ... “This is the last chapter of change, the last chapter of a nightmare for many citizens who were forced to migrate, that were forced to leave their country, or that lose their lives,” Guaidó said Tuesday. “We’re waking up from that nightmare, and we’re waking up to dream of a prosperous Venezuela.”

Guaidó, 35, is the National Assembly leader who took an oath of office last week before a crowd of anti-government protesters holding their hands up during the symbolic swearing-in in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas. He aims to lead his country to democracy amid massive protests by supporters of the disputed President Nicolás Maduro, who was sworn in for a second term three weeks ago.

POLAR VORTEX PUTS MIDWEST - AND MAIL - ON ICE: A deadly arctic deep freeze enveloped the Midwest, forcing widespread closure of schools, offices and prompting the U.S. Postal Service to take the rare step of suspending mail delivery to a wide swath of the region because of the cold .... Many normal activities shut down and residents huddled inside as the National Weather Service (NWS) forecast plunging temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday from one of the coldest air masses in years. The bitter cold is the result of a split in the polar vortex that allowed temperatures to plunge much further south than normal.

The U.S. Postal Service said it would suspend mail delivery on Wednesday in parts or all of several Midwest states including North and South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois. The governors of Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan all declared emergencies as the cold settled in. The NWS's forecast for Wednesday night called for temperatures in Chicago as low as minus 28, with wind chills to minus 50. The agency took to social media to stress how imperative it was to heed cold weather safety.

REPORT: ONE DEMOCRAT'S 2020 CAMPAIGN IN TROUBLE - U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard's 2020 presidential campaign is already in trouble, just days after the Hawaii Democrat formally announced her White House bid, according to a report ... The congresswoman’s campaign manager, Rania Batrice, and consulting firm, Revolution Messaging, are set to depart, Politico reported Tuesday. Gabbard will rely on her sister to fill the void, the report said. "Rania Batrice is a longtime adviser and friend and remains so,” Erika Tsuji, a campaign spokeswoman, told the news outlet. Tsuji said Revolution Messaging was hired only for the launch portion of the campaign.

In addition to losing Batrice, Gabbard is also under fire for a public feud with U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii. She will also have to defend her House seat against state Sen. Kai Kahele, a Democrat, who recently announced his candidacy.

'CATHOLIC' IN NAME ONLY - "I find it horrific and do hope that Andrew Cuomo would be blessed to come back to the church. For some reason, he still calls himself a Catholic. I would say, come back or just say you're not a Catholic. Be honest." – The Rev. Jonathan Morris, on "America's Newsroom," blasting New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state's new abortion bill. WATCH



Howard Kurtz: Journalists now hate Twitter — because it exposes their excesses?

Las Vegas shooting still a mystery as FBI closes investigation.

'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett hospitalized after attack; police investigating as possible hate crime.

Apple rises on earnings, revenue beats expectations, despite iPhone, China concerns.

Apple's FaceTime could be spying on you. Here's how to turn it off.

Ocasio-Cortez slams Google, Facebook for role in climate change denial.

Taxes and your wallet: What the average American pays.

Obama speaks at Boeing conference after $10 million donation to presidential center.

#TheFlashback

1972: Thirteen Roman Catholic civil rights marchers are shot to death by British soldiers in Northern Ireland on what became known as "Bloody Sunday."

1969: The Beatles stage an impromptu concert atop Apple headquarters in London; it would be the group's last public performance.

1933: Adolf Hitler becomes chancellor of Germany.

