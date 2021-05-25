Fox News fans share their plans for observing Memorial Day
Beautiful morning to join with members of the community to place American flags at the graves of our nation's veterans ahead of #MemorialDay2021. Volunteers, young and old alike, honored service men and women buried at Fort Meigs Cemetery and the Saint Rose Parish - Perrysburg Cemetery in Perrysburg, Ohio. The annual Memorial Day ceremony at the historic Fort Meigs Cemetery is scheduled for Monday, May 31, 2021, starting at 10:30 a.m.
Fox Friends, God bless you for your patriotism. This is Lt. James Leighton Cox of the 12th Air Force, 327th Bomb Group. He was killed in action March 24 during a bombing raid over Tunisia March 24, 1943. A graduate of Clemson University, South Carolina native. This is his plane a B-25 Bomber # 43212. Respectfully submitted by his Brice my wife, Mindy Cox Foster I am Joel T. Foster
Father, Brother, Son - We spend the day Remembering...
William Heyward Commander visits American Cemetery at Normandy, France pointing to his greatgrandfather's name on the Wall of the Missing. 1st Lt William Heyward Messer was killed as he disembarked from LCI 487 onto Omaha Beach on D Day, June 6, 1944. He was the executive officer of his company in the 18th Infantry Regiment of the 1st Infantry Division. The 1st Division led the invasion of Normandy.
Diana Wymer Tuschen and her sister, Karen Wymer Stevens, finally get to visit their father's memorial flag in Marion, Va. A bucket list item checked off. Submitted by Glenn L. Tuschen, Round Mountain, Calif.
Dear Fox Friends, God bless you patriots. This is PFC Benjamin Franklin Foster of Roebuck, S.C., a US Army medic who was taken prisoner at Corregidor and lost at sea with 1748 other POWs in the sinking of the Japanese Hell Ship the Arisan Maru Oct 1944. Submitted by me his nephew Tim Foster.
Then and now. 18 and able. 69 and disabled for you. Remember Memorial Day
Sgt. Royce Alexander. He deployed to Iraq four times. Twice for 12 months and twice for 15 months before being medically retired. He is now a heavy-haul, over-the-road trucker keeping our industrial economy going. He will be out on the road over Memorial Day. He is my father and inspired me to join the military. I am now a master sergeant in the Air Force and have been in for 13 years.
IT'S "ALL" ABOUT HONORING THE SERVICEMEN & WOMEN WHO PAID THE ULTIMATE SCARIFICE. WE MUST NEVER FORGET!!!! BEN CURRIN MT AIRY, NC
Pictured at the 1948 Memorial Day post- parade gathering in Bowman Park in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., are my father, Louis Kazanecki Jr., WWII Coast Guard veteran; my grandfather Harry B. Radlund, WWI Army veteran with my 18-month old sister. Mary Kazanecki Etmanczyk
