Fox News fans share their plans for celebrating Memorial Day
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/haraz.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Beautiful morning to join with members of the community to place American Flags at the graves of our nation’s veterans ahead of #MemorialDay2021. Volunteers, young and old alike, honored service men and women buried at Fort Meigs Cemetery and the Saint Rose Parish - Perrysburg Cemetery in Perrysburg, Ohio. The annual Memorial Day ceremony at the historic Fort Meigs Cemetery is scheduled for Monday, May 31, 2021, starting at 10:30 a.m.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/haraz.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/lt-james.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Fox Friends, God Bless You for your Patriotism. This is Lt. James Leighton Cox of the 12th Air Force, 327th Bomb Group.He was killed in action March 24 during a bombing raid over Tunisia Mar. 24, 1943. A graduate of Clemson University, South Carolina native. This is his plane a B-25 Bomber # 43212. Respectfully submitted by his Brice my wife, Mindy Cox Foster I am Joel T. Fosterhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/lt-james.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/The-Stone-james.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Father, Brother, Son - We spend the day Remembering...https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/The-Stone-james.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/william.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1William Heyward Commander visits American Cemetery at Normandy, France, pointing to his great-grandfather's name on the Wall of the Missing. 1st Lt William Heyward Messer was killed as he disembarked from LCI 487 onto Omaha Beach on D Day, June 6, 1944. He was the Executive Officer of his company in the 18th Infantry Regiment of the 1st Infantry Division. The 1st Division led the invasion of Normandy.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/william.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/glen.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Diana Wymer Tuschen and her sister, Karen Wymer Stevens, finally get to visit their father's memorial flag in Marion, Va.. A bucket ;ist item checked off. Submitted by: Glenn L Tuschen, Round Mountain, Calif.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/glen.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/foster.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Dear Fox Friends, God Bless you patriots. This is PFC Benjamin Franklin Foster of Roebuck, S.C., a US Army medic who was taken prisoner at Corregidor and lost at sea with 1,748 other POWs in the sinking of the Japanese Hell Ship the Arisan Maru October 1944. Submitted by me, his nephew Tim Foster.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/foster.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/bill-split.jpg?ve=1&tl=1Then and now. 18 and able. 69 and disabled For you. Remember Memorial Dayhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/bill-split.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/alexander.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Sgt. Royce Alexander. He deployed to Iraq four times. Twice for 12 months and twice for 15 months before being medically retired. He is now a heavy-haul, over-the-road trucker keeping our industrial economy going. He will be out on the road over Memorial Day. He is my father and inspired me to join the military. I am now a Master Sergeant in the Air Force and have been in for 13 years.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/alexander.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/james.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1Pictured at the 1948 Memorial Day post- parade gathering in Bowman Park in Wisconsin Dells, Wis., are my father, Louis Kazanecki Jr., WWII Coast Guard veteran; my grandfather Harry B. Radlund, WWI Army veteran, with my 18-month-old sister. Mary Kazanecki Etmanczyk.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/james.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/airy.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1It's all about honoring the servicemen & women who paid the ultimate sacrifice. We must never forget!!!! Ben Currin, Mount Airy, N.C.https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/05/918/516/airy.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
