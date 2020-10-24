Atlanta man wins $50G FOX Bet Super 6 Debate Game jackpot

An Atlanta man won the $50,000 jackpot from the FOX Bet Super 6 Debate Game.

Minh Tran, who was born in Vietnam and currently lives in Gwinnett County, Georgia, with his wife and two young daughters, correctly predicted six scenarios from the final presidential debate.

Tran is grateful, he said, after he first saw the promo for the FOX Super 6 app on Fox News and decided to give it a try, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

"This is very helpful for our family this time of year," he told FOX 5. "This means everything. We are very happy right now."

His home country was hit by a hurricane and flooding recently, and he plans to donate a portion of the winnings to aid in recovery efforts there.

"There's a lot of people there who need this. I sent money to my uncle to help with the neighborhood for whoever needs it most," he said.

Tran is also planning on getting a special gift for his 10-year-old daughter, who just celebrated a birthday.

FOX Super 6 is a free-to-play prediction game where players can win cash prizes for correctly predicting the outcome of events. FOX Super 6 has already given away more than $1 million since it first launched in September 2019, primarily to winners who made correct predictions in its weekly NFL contest.

Out of 678,000 entries for the Debate Game jackpot, Tran was the only player who got all six questions correct.

He predicted, along with 30% of players, that Biden wouldn't say "come on man," despite saying it twice in the first debate.

He also correctly guessed that Trump would first mention "Pelosi" out of "Fake News, Space Force, Emails, Pelosi, Radical Left, or None to be said."

Only 5% of players guessed Trump would first mention "Pelosi" out of those choices.

And neither candidate mentioned the word "vote," which only 4% of players correctly selected.

FOX Bet Super 6 is available nationwide with the exception of Washington state.

FOX Bet is an online and mobile sportsbook originally developed through a first-of-its-kind national media and sports wagering partnership in the United States between The Stars Group Inc. and FOX Sports, a unit of Fox Corporation. On May 5, 2020, Flutter Entertainment Plc announced its acquisition of and subsequent merger with The Stars Group.