Fox 5 DC guard shoots man who allegedly tried breaking into building

A man who was allegedly trying to break into Fox affiliate WTTG's building in Washington, D.C. was shot on Monday.

A security guard for the news station shot the man inside the building's lobby, according to Fox 5. Police arrived just after 3 p.m. ET.

The suspect, a 38-year-old man, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Anchor Jim Lokay tweeted that everyone at the station is "okay," but called the situation "scary."

Surveillance video released by the station showed a man kicking in a glass door in an apparent attempt to enter the building. Police said the man was shot once in the torso during the alleged break-in.