Pennsylvania town on high alert after several shootings rock community

Four people in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains region were hurt Monday evening in a series of shootings, officials said.

Gunfire was reported in A Pocono Country Place around 5 p.m., Mount Pocono Mayor Michael Penn told Fox News. Multiple victims were found at that location, according to a Monroe County Office of Emergency Management.

A second shooting was reported soon after at the Tobyhanna Shopping Center on State Route 196. Police were then dispatched to a third victim by Kings Way and the freeway. A fourth victim was found suffering from a gunshot at another location.

Investigators are working under the premise that the shootings are connected, the Facebook post read. No suspects were in custody.

The Emergency Management office asked anyone on the State Route 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East to shelter in place around 6 p.m. and to report suspicious activity.

"Due to several shooting incidents in the area, Police are asking those on the 196 corridor between Pocono Country Place and Pocono Farms East to shelter in place. Report any suspicious activity," the warning said.

Calls from Fox News to several law enforcement agencies involved in the investigation were not returned.

The Pennsylvania State Police and the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney were assisting authorities, Penn said.