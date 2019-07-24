Four Michigan teens to be sentenced as adults in connection with 'Overpassing' game death

Four Michigan teens will be sentenced as adults after admitting to playing a disturbing game in which they threw rocks over a busy interstate in 2017, ultimately killing one man.

Judge Joseph J. Farah rejected the defense’s request Tuesday asking that Mark Sekelsky, 18, Mikadyn Payne, 17, Trevor Gray, 16, and Alexzander Miller, 16, be sentenced as juveniles for their roles in the October 2017 death of 32-year-old Kenneth White, FOX2 reported.

The four boys, along with Kyle Anger, who threw the rock that killed White, were said to be participating in a game called “Overpassing” where they threw various objects off an overpass on I-75 in Genesee County.

Anger is being tried separately for second-degree murder. Authorities say the 6-pound rock he tossed from the overpass hit the van in which White was a passenger, killing him.

White’s official cause of death was ruled blunt force trauma to his head and chest, and he suffered fractures to his skull and face.

Farah said the teens were all willing participants in the game.

"What was the purpose? To wait until the road cleared to drop the item to see it break? No, to make contact [with a car] in this game called Overpassing," he said according to FOX2. “To be able to say aloud, 'Dinger!' when a car was hit. It can't be overlooked that I'm going to assume, I'm going to assume, that Kenny White's vehicle was the last one hit.”

Farah said the teens used more than just rocks as “ammo.” The other implements reportedly included tire irons, a muffler, a shopping cart and even a couch.

The teens reportedly also talked about “laying low” after news of White’s death emerged. Farah said these conversations showed a complete lack of remorse.

The four teens will be sentenced at a later, unspecified date.