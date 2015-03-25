Four bodies found inside jet that crashed in California

A Los Angeles County Coroner's official says four bodies have been found inside the wreckage of a private jet that crashed into a hangar and burst into flames while landing at a Southern California airport.

Investigator Betsy Magdaleno says a crew is working early Tuesday to extract the bodies from the charred remains of the twin-engine Cessna 525A.

She says it's too soon to tell if they are male or female.

The plane crashed Sunday night after arriving from Hailey, Idaho.

Mark Benjamin, CEO of Santa Monica-based Morley Construction, and his son, Luke Benjamin, a senior project manager with the company, were believed to be aboard the aircraft.