Foundation created to benefit the children of slain Austin pediatrician

Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson was tragically killed in a murder-suicide Tuesday night at Children's Medical Group in Austin, Texas, leaving behind her husband and three children.

Now, a foundation has been set up in her name to contribute to the education of her three children as well as the family’s charitable goals surrounding education.

"The Foundation is an opportunity for our community to serve Lindley’s family and children and the family’s charitable goals around education in the same way she loved and cared for ours," Doug Wolfe, a friend of the family, said about the Lindley Dodson Education Foundation, which has already raised more than $100,000.

Dell Children's Foundation, where Dr. Dodson worked for more than 10 years, also set up an endowment to support the pediatric community at the medical center.

AUSTIN PEDIATRICIAN MURDERED DURING HOSTAGE SITUATION REMEMBERED BY PARENTS, 'SHE RADIATED POSITIVITY'

Austin Police say that Dr. Bharat Narumanchi, who had just been diagnosed with terminal cancer and was given "weeks to live," entered Children's Medical Group Tuesday afternoon with two guns and took five hostages.

Four of the hostages either escaped or were let go, and police spent several hours trying to negotiate with Narumanchi. A SWAT team eventually went into the building shortly before midnight, where they found the bodies of Dodson and Narumanchi.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A vigil will be held on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT for Dr. Dodson at Children's Medical Group in Austin, Texas, according to a GoFundMe set up for her family.