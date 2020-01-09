Fotis Dulos released on bond in case of missing Connecticut mom Jennifer Dulos

The Connecticut man charged in the murder of his estranged wife and mother of his five children, Jennifer Dulos, is free after posting bond.

Fotis Dulos, 52, left Stamford Superior Court on Thursday afternoon without answering any questions, but his attorney Kevin Smith said Dulos was relieved to be going home and was looking forward to defending his case.

He was arrested for the third time Tuesday in connection to Jennifer Dulos' disappearance. He was charged with felony murder, murder and kidnapping. His ex-girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, and Kent Mawhinney, a local lawyer who represented Fotis Dulos in a civil case, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Mawhinney had been arrested twice in 2019 as part of an unrelated case: he was accused of raping his wife on Jan. 21 and was arrested later for violating a protective order in connection to the first arrest.

A Connecticut judge ordered Dulos to be held on a $6 million bond and have no contact with his five children or their guardian.

Troconis was held on a $2 million bond while Mawhinney's was set for $1.5 million.

Troconis' attorney Andrew Bowman said she also would be released Thursday. Her mother and sister were at the courthouse.

Both Fotis and Michelle were fitted with tracking ankle devices and are both on house arrest.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, vanished after dropping off her children at school in New Canaan, Conn., on May 24, 2019. She remains missing.

