Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife Jennifer Dulos' murder, declared dead after suicide attempt, lawyer says

Fox News
Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with murder in the death of his missing wife, Jennifer, was declared dead Thursday after a suicide attempt, his attorney announced.

The suspect had been rushed to a hospital Tuesday after he was found in his garage in suburban Hartford.

Fotis Dulos, center, seen here in June 2019, was declared dead Thursday, according to attorney Norm Pattis, left.

Fotis Dulos, center, seen here in June 2019, was declared dead Thursday, according to attorney Norm Pattis, left.

He left behind a note claiming his innocence, a police source told Fox News.

This is a developing story; check back for updates. Fox News' Laura Ingle contributed to this report.