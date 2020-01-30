Fotis Dulos, Connecticut man charged in wife Jennifer Dulos' murder, declared dead after suicide attempt, lawyer says
Fotis Dulos, the Connecticut man charged with murder in the death of his missing wife, Jennifer, was declared dead Thursday after a suicide attempt, his attorney announced.
The suspect had been rushed to a hospital Tuesday after he was found in his garage in suburban Hartford.
He left behind a note claiming his innocence, a police source told Fox News.
