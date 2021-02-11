Expand / Collapse search
Fort Worth 100-vehicle pileup leaves at least 5 dead, multiple people injured: officials

The number of fatalities and vehicles involved is expected to continue growing

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
close
Massive pileup traps drivers on Texas freewayVideo

Massive pileup traps drivers on Texas freeway

Dozens of vehicles collide on highway in Fort Worth, Texas. Bill Hemmer reports.

Icy conditions in Texas have led to a massive pile-up in Fort Worth involving dozens of vehicles, as authorities urge residents to stay home.

Fort Worth Police confirmed to Fox News that there were five fatalities and an unknown number of people injured at this time.

The number of vehicles -- including both passenger vehicles and 18-wheelers -- involved is between 70 and 100 at this time, police said, but the number could end up being much higher, as first responders continue to assess the scene. 

(KDFW)

Multiple videos posted on Twitter showed how quickly the icy roads turned a traffic jam into a disaster.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE 

The same conditions that led to the incident have also made it difficult for local agencies to conduct rescue operations. The current numbers are not known, with information changing by the minute, according to Mike Drivdahl, Fort Worth Fire public information officer.

(FortWorthFire/Twitter)

"We don’t have any firms on total numbers of fatalities that we’re comfortable with releasing, because that number continues to change," Drivdahl told Fox News. "I can tell you that there are multiple people that we have transported in various conditions."

(KDFW)

 Drivdahl said that people continue to walk up to rescue workers to report medical events.

The highway sits closed as emergency crews finish cleaning following accidents caused by ice and low temperatures in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A winter storm brought a coating of ice to parts of Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The highway sits closed as emergency crews finish cleaning following accidents caused by ice and low temperatures in Richardson, Texas, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. A winter storm brought a coating of ice to parts of Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (AP)

The Fort Worth Police Department and local service Med Star are on the scene, as well, and assisting with the search and rescue.

DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS, FREEZING TEMPERATURES, WINTER STORMS TO HIT US

Due to the icy conditions, the agencies are bringing in sand trucks to help improve law enforcement and the fire department’s ability to reach and assist people in need.

"This is obviously not something we deal with a lot in Fort Worth," Drivdahl said, referring to the ice and snow. "But we do have the resources to respond to it."

Officials asked that residents remain home due to extreme conditions. Between that and the accident, the roads are "very dangerous," they said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

