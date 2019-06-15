Fort Worth sheriff's deputy died of pulmonary embolism, medical examiner says

New details in the death of a Texas sheriff’s deputy who had significant head injuries revealed the 19-year veteran suffered a pulmonary embolism, according to reports.

Deputy Keith Shepherd of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Worth was found wounded inside his personal vehicle in the sheriff’s office parking lot Friday night. He had failed to return from his break two hours earlier.

SHERIFF’S DEPUTY IN FORT WORTH, TEXAS, DIES AFTER FOUND WITH ‘SIGNIFICANT’ HEAD INJURIES

A blood clot in Shepherd’s lung caused him to fall and hit his head while he was getting out of his car, the Dallas Morning News reported.

"The pulmonary embolism started by the car, which caused the falling, and he was able to slightly recover and get into the car and was able to continue," the medical examiner said at a news conference.

Police initially said Shepherd had been shot but retracted the statement Saturday morning.

Shepherd was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Morning News reported.

“I can tell you what I know about Keith is that he had a great reputation at the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Bill Waybourn told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He was a strong leader. He was loved. He was a great husband and a good father.”