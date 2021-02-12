Fort Worth deadly accident: Some victims identified after 130-car pileup due to icy conditions

Five of the six victims from the 133-vehicle pileup in Texas have been identified.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirmed the identities of several of the victims as of Friday morning.

The victims include Aaron Watson, 45, and Tiffany Gerred, 34, both of Fort Worth; Christopher Vardy, 49, of Boyd, Texas; Michael Wells, 47, of Justin, Texas; and William Williams, 54, of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Watson is survived by his wife, Jane, and two children. A family friend, Sara Suttle, described Watson as a good family man and great husband and father, CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

CALIFORNIA CRASH LEAVES HIGHWAY OFFICER, TOW TRUCK DRIVER INJURED; DUI SUSPECT ARRESTED: REPORTS

Dozens of victims were transported in various conditions to local hospitals. The icy conditions that caused the crash also made it difficult for rescue workers to reach the cars and victims, but some people who witnessed the crash were able to help free trapped drivers.

Ryan Chaney had stopped after a fender bender in the main lanes. When he saw cars skidding and crashing, Chaney ran to help people in their cars, breaking the window of an SUV to pull a woman out.

MISSOURI FUNERAL HOME VAN CARRYING BODY STOLEN FROM STORE PARKING LOT

"After beating on it for what seemed like three minutes I got a hole. I was able to get my hand through it but it was still too tough so I ended up just punching it until it finally gave out. I pulled her out and got her over the barrier," Chaney told Fox 4 News.

"So many people were just kind of popping up and getting people out of their cars. I mean, within a few minutes this thing was half a mile and longer."

PERSON OF INTEREST IN YALE STUDENT MURDER STILL 'AT LARGE,' OFFICIALS SAY

One driver described the condition of the road as being "like stepping on an ice rink."

"I wasn’t speeding," Shane, who declined to give his last name, told the Star-Telegram. "I was going relatively slow, paying attention to what was coming up ahead of me."

Shane said that he saw cars moving "up around" him on the ice.

Tamara Porter’s husband was trapped as his car was hit by three other vehicles in the pileup.

"He was like somebody hit me from behind," Porter said. "Like three cars hit me. The car is totaled."

Porter said that her husband injured his arm and was treated at a hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fort Worth police reported that four officers were also injured in the crash: Three officers were on their way to work, while one was injured helping at the scene. All officers have since been released from the hospital.