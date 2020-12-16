Fort Worth auto dealership slaying leads to 2 more bodies; suspect in custody

A Dallas man was in custody Tuesday and was expected to face capital murder charges after three employees of a Forth Worth auto dealership were found dead, according to reports.

The suspect, identified as Lamont Cousins, 44, was being held on a $1 million bond, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Authorities would not discuss a possible motive for the slayings, the report said.

A female employee of Bill’s Auto Sales was found shot to death at the business Monday while the bodies of two other employees were found Tuesday in an abandoned building in Palo Pinto County, FOX 4 of Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

FORT WORTH CAR DEALERSHIP WORKER FOUND DEAD, 2 COLLEAGUES MISSING: REPORT

The victims were identified as Virginia Lewis, 65, who was found at the dealership; and Clayton Turrentine, 55, and Veronica Jones, 46, who were found at the other location, according to the Star-Telegram.

Fort Worth police Officer Jimmy Pollozani told FOX 4 that police were called to the auto dealership Monday. Authorities told the Star-Telegram that a visitor had found blood on a door and no one answered when the visitor knocked.

Pollozani told FOX 4 the victim found at the dealership suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cayley Jones told FOX 4 that two of the victims were her great aunt and her mother.

“I don’t know anyone that would harm them,” Jones said. “My aunt Jenny is, she’s one of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met. My mom, too.”

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of the death for the two victims found in Palo Pinto County, FOX 4 reported.