Bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale International Airport, travelers evacuated

Travelers at Flordia's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood (FFL) International Airport were evacuated Saturday morning after a "security investigation" impacted traffic into the airport.

The FFL Airport's official Twitter account on Saturday afternoon gave an update, saying the security investigation had been cleared and advised travelers to "check with their airline[s] for updated flight info before heading to FLL."

A source told Fox News a passenger reportedly missed his flight and threatened to blow up the place, though police have not confirmed all the details of the incident.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office told Fox News it is investigating a bomb threat at FFL Airport and that the situation is developing.

"At approximately 8:49 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of a bomb threat at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport," Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis said in a statement. "As a precaution, deputies excavated Terminals 2 and 3 and have also shutdown entry into the airport. BSO’s bomb squad unit is on scene investigating this active incident. Persons headed to the airport are asked to avoid the area at this time."

FFL Airport said in a Saturday morning tweet that a "security investigation" was "impacting traffic along the upper-level roadway of #FLL at Terminals 2 & 3."

"Areas of T2 & T3 have been evacuated as a precaution. If you're at #FLL or are headed here, we ask for your patience as we work to resolve the matter," the airport tweeted.

FFL tweeted later that while the airport's upper-level roadway had reopened amid an ongoing security investigation, access to the ticketing level on Terminal 2 and both levels of Terminal 3 remain closed. Travelers also still have access to Terminals 1 and 4, as well as the Rental Car Center.

Videos and photos posted to social media show crowds of people who were told to evacuate the airport.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.