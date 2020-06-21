Missing Fort Hood soldier’s remains discovered, foul play suspected

Authorities suspect foul play in the death of a Fort Hood soldier found dead nearly a year after vanishing without a trace.

The Army suspected Pvt. Gregory Scott Morales, 24, of Sapulpa, Okla., of having gone AWOL and deserting his duty following his disappearance ten months ago, according to reports.

A tipster led investigators to his skeletal remains, which were found in a Killeen, Tex., field on Friday, according to reports. Fort Hood is located in Killeen.

Foul play is suspected at this point in the investigation, according to a news release from Fort Hood. The Army posted a $25,000 reward for information related to the disappearance.

“The First Team is saddened by the news of the passing of PV2 Gregory Morales. His life was taken too soon, and we appreciate his service to our nation,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commander, 1st Cavalry Division.

An autopsy on Morales, who changed his surname from Wedel after he got married, was scheduled to determine how Morales died.

Investigators have no credible information that Morales is in any way connected to the search for Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, who was reported missing from Fort Hood in April.

Her disappearance is still being investigated.

Army investigators found Morales’ vehicle in January after his family saw on CARFAX that someone in the Dallas-area had tried to take it in for an inspection, Fox 7 Austin reported.

"We just want to thank whoever gave the tip to CID that led to him being found,” Morales' mother, Kim Wedel, told the station. “While the news was not unexpected, it is still very hard to process this."