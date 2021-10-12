Fort Hood soldier found dead behind barracks amid rash of deaths and disappearances: report

A soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, was found dead over the weekend behind a barracks, according to local media reports, adding to the rash of deaths and disappearances of soldiers assigned to the embattled military post.

The soldier was found unresponsive on Saturday and was later pronounced dead, KWTV-TV reported. The death is under investigation. The soldier was not identified, but the news outlet reported they were assigned to the Army's 1st Cavalry Division.

News of the deceased service member comes as the military installation is grappling with dozens of deaths and disappearances involving a number of service members assigned to the base in recent years, which is located just outside Killeen, Texas.

A missing Fort Hood soldier was recently found safe after failing to report for duty on Oct. 7, the Army said. Pfc. Jennifer Sewell, who is assigned to the 3d Cavalry Regiment, returned to Texas on Tuesday after her family told Army officials over the weekend that she was safe.

Most notably, Spc. Vanessa Guillen vanished in April 2020 and was later found dead. She was bludgeoned to death with a hammer and then dismembered, authorities said. When authorities tried to arrest the suspected killer, Spc. Aaron Robinson, he took his own life.

Her death spurred an investigation into Fort Hood's command culture and the pattern of sexual assault, harassment and suicides at the military installation. A number of commanders and lower-level leaders were relieved or suspended as a result of the probe.

Last week, base officials unveiled the People First Center, which will provide resources to soldiers who are victims of sexual assault or are thinking about suicide.

