Army
Published

Fort Campbell, Kentucky, soldier’s body recovered after diver training incident

The circumstances of the soldier’s death remained under investigation, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
The body of a U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, was recovered Wednesday, one day after he did not resurface during a diver training exercise, according to reports.

The soldier was not immediately identified, pending notification of family members, ClarksvilleNow.com reported.

US ARMY FORT LEONARD WOOD SOLDIER WHO WENT MISSING WHILE KAYAKING FOUND DEAD

Following the incident, all activities at the Joe Swing Park Reservoir were canceled and the area was placed off limits until further notice, the report said.

An entrance sign at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Army)

An entrance sign at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Army)

A search for the soldier began immediately after the problem was detected Tuesday, the report said. Participating agencies included Fort Campbell Fire and Emergency Services, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and Montgomery County Medical Services.

The circumstances of the soldier’s death remained under investigation, WTVF-TV of Nashville, Tennessee, reported.

The fatality was the fifth to occur during training exercises at Fort Campbell since 2015, the report said.

