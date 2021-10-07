Fort Campbell soldier charged with killing pregnant wife; baby survives: reports

A U.S. Army soldier stationed in Kentucky has been charged with the murder of his pregnant wife and injury to her unborn child who survived, according to reports.

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago, 33, was arrested Sept. 28, accused of killing Meghan Santiago, FOX 17 in Nashville reported.

Authorities haven’t given any details about the alleged murder at Fort Campbell on Sept. 27. A senior enlisted soldier speaking on condition of anonymity told Stars and Stripes that the wife was left on life support after suffering a brain injury.

"Megan’s death is a tragedy," Col. Brent Lindeman, commander of 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends. This tragic event has shaken our entire unit. We take all allegations of domestic violence seriously, and we will provide every resource to ensure a thorough investigation."

Meghan Santiago, a native of Spring Hill, Florida, was 32 weeks pregnant at the time of her alleged murder, family members said, WTSP-TV in Tampa Bay reported. She was taken off life support this week.

The couple’s other two children were temporarily placed under the care of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Santiago was a signal support systems specialist assigned to the Fifth Special Forces Group, Stars and Stripes reported.

He was being held at the Grayson County Jail. The U.S. Army Criminal Division was investigating his wife's death, according to FOX 17.