Former Utah House Speaker Bob Garff dies from coronavirus

A former speaker of Utah's House of Representative and business leader has died of the coronavirus, the family revealed.

Bob Garff’s death at age 77 was announced Sunday by his daughter, a Utah House representative.

“My loving dad passed away peacefully today from COVID-19,” Rep. Melissa Garff Ballard said on Facebook. “He has lived a long and happy life, full of vigor and love for our state and our families.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said he was "heartbroken" over the news of Garff’s death.

"It breaks my heart,” Romney said. “Bob’s contributions to our state, to our economy, and to our church will be heralded by many. But for me, it was his sound and principled leadership as the Chairman of the Olympic Winter Games of 2002 that is most compelling.”

Garff was the Utah House speaker from 1985 to 1987. He also ran his family’s auto business.

Ballard told the Salt Lake Tribune her father and mother, Katharine, tested positive for COVID-19 after a trip to Palm Springs, Calif. They self-quarantined as they fell ill.

Robert Garff went to the hospital after his symptoms worsened.

“It was really unexpected,” Ballard told the paper. “And my mother is still battling this at home.”

There have been four deaths in Utah from the virus, the paper reported.

Utah has seen at least 722 confirmed cases of coronavirus.